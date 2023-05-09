Rwanda U13 to Defend PSG Academy World Cup in June

Rwanda's PSG Academy will be looking to defend their PSG Academy World Cup title in the boys' U13 category when the tournament returns in June.

The PSG Academy World Cup brings together all Paris Saint-Germain academies around the globe who assemble in Paris and play a youth tournament.

The first edition of the competition took place in May 2022 after which PSG Academy Rwanda beat PSG Academy Brazil 7-6 on penalties to win the trophy.

This year's competition will start in Paris on June 2. Rwanda has been paired in Group B alongside Turkey, France, UK and South Korea.

The U11 tournament, in which Rwanda finished fourth last year, also saw the Huye-based academy pooled in Group A of the 2023 edition alongside Kuwait, Turkey and France.

Rwanda has already started preparations for both tournaments as they hope to go all out again and win laurels.