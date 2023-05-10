Malawi: Chakwera Lures Kenya's Largest Juice Maker to Invest in Malawi

10 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has asked Kenya's largest juice maker, Kimani Rugendo, to consider investing in Malawi where fruits are readily available to serve as his raw material for his business.

Chakwera made the sentiments when he met Rugendo in Kenya on Tuesday on his way back from the United Kingdom (UK) where he attended the coronation of King Charles III.

"I have urged Mr Rugendo to consider Malawi as his next investment destination because we have a large contingent of fruit farmers across the country whose abundant yield is a readily-available raw material in the agro-processing operations. I am glad that Mr Rugendo has assured me to explore where within our market can his venture make a positive difference. He is also considering bringing on board other Kenyan private sector players to follow suit," wrote the Malawi leader on his Facebook page.

Rugendo is founder and chairman of Kevian Kenya Limited, which is one of the largest juice-makers in Eastern Africa.

During his meeting with President Chakwera, Rugendo was accompanied to the meeting by anti-corruption advocate Professor PLO Lumumba who recently was a keynote speaker at the National Anti-Corruption Symposium in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has assured the investors that his administration will continue putting in place investment-friendly policies to create a conducive environment for business growth, increased exports leading to more forex, job creation and better livelihoods for Malawians.

