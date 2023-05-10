Uganda: Fibroid Embolization Procedure Now a Possibility in Uganda

Over 25 women have successfully undergone a Fibroid Embolization procedure in a camp conducted by C-Care IHK marking a medical first in the country.

The camp was held from March 3 to March 5, 2023.

The hospital conducted over 450 consultations during the camp.

Fibroid embolization is a non-surgical treatment for uterine fibroids, which are non-cancerous growths that can occur in women during their child bearing years.

The Fibroid Embolization Camp was performed by C-Care IHK's in-house interventional radiologist, Dr. Hassan Kabiito, in collaboration with doctors from Aga Khan University Hospital- Nairobi.

Dr. Kabiito noted that many patients mistakenly believe surgery is the only option for resolving fibroids.

However, in Uganda, there is now a non-surgical procedure with a faster recovery time available.

Uterine fibroid embolization involves the targeted blocking of blood supply to a particular part of the body and is an alternative to the commonly known myomectomy surgery.

Symptoms of uterine fibroids can include pressure or heaviness in the pelvic or lower abdomen, prolonged menstrual periods, painful sexual intercourse, and fertility issues.

Fibroid embolization typically provides significant relief of symptoms. Menstrual periods may continue their normal schedule, and heavy periods may normalise.

It is important to note that while the success rate for fibroid embolization is approximately 98%, there is a small percentage of women whose fibroids cannot be treated with UFE due to additional blood supply from the ovarian arteries in addition to the uterine artery.

However, in many patients, this procedure suffices, and surgery may not be necessary.

C-Care IHK is a tertiary, multispecialty hospital that prioritizes patient well-being and delivers cutting-edge healthcare to cater to the changing needs of the growing populace.

It is known for medical innovations and quality healthcare that offers easy connectivity and accessibility to patients from all over the East African region.

C-Care IHK becomes the first hospital in Uganda to perform Fibroid embolization.