South Africa: Ex-Banyana Star Becomes First Woman to Lead Safa

The SA football governing body has appointed its first female CEO after the resignation of Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe from the job on Friday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan announced the appointment of Lydia Monyepao during a media conference on Monday.

"This would be the first woman who has been appointed as the CEO and the boss of SA football.

"And certainly yesterday at the emergency committee the decision was unanimous. Everyone agreed to the appointment of Lydia Monyepao as chief executive officer of SA football."

Monyepao is expected to brief the government on Tuesday about Safa's bid for the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup.

She said she was ready to hit the ground running and was familiar with the bidding process.

"I was working very closely with Advoc Motlanthe on many issues and important issues around SA football so I do have the knowledge in terms of what was happening and what needs to be carried forward.

"I was very much involved with the 2027 bid and women's football and other operations on that side so it's big shoes that I am filling but I think I have to hit the ground running and I am capable of hitting the ground running.

"So I will take the task and take the work forward."

The former Banyana Banyana player, who until recently was the chief operating officer, is expected to first mend fences between Safa and the Premier Soccer League who recently refused to attend a football indaba hosted by Safa.

Monyepao also comes with experience and professional education that made her an ideal candidate for the job.

She comes with a BCom degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, a BCom Honours in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and a Masters in Sport Management from Loughborough in England.

She also attended the 2019 Fifa Women in Football Leadership Programme in Zurich.

Pictured above: Lydia Monyepao is the first woman to be appointed as the boss of Safa

Image source: Twitter