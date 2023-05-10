Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets Take the Lead but Share 10 Points With Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers

The 2022 TNM Super League champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have taken over the lead of the 2023 season after four games played of three wins and a draw but are separated by a goal difference as they share 10 points with now second placed Silver Strikers and 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers.

The Nomads have been pushed to third after being in the lead for three weeks after drawing 1-1 with Mighty Tigers on Sunday as the People's Team -- who drew with Silver in their opening match -- picked all full points by beating Moyale 3-1.

The Bankers also beat Ekwendeni Hammers 3-1 to move to second place while 4th are Bangwe All Star who beat Karonga United 2-1; 5th are Blue Eagles after beating Chitipa United 3-1; 6th Karonga United; 7th Mighty Tigers and 8th Moyale -- the roll call in the fight for a place in the Airtel Top 8.

Other results are Civil Service United 1-1 Mafco FC; Red Lions 2-1 Dedza Dynamos and Extreme FC 1-4 Kamuzu Barracks.

Anchoring the table in the relegation zone are Red Lions (14th) with 4 points); Ekwendeni Hammers (15th) with 2 points and Extreme FC (16th) with a single point -- all three having played four games.

Meanwhile, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Kenyan defender, Clyde Senaji is quoted by nyasabigbullets.com as saying he is happy with how things have worked out since he arrived at The People's Team.

The report says the 26-year-old centre-back, who joined Bullets in February after undergoing successful trials during the pre-season, has hit the ground running after making his debut for the club during the International Bonanza in March.

Senaji has only missed one of the four Super League matches due to a knock he suffered before last week's trip away to Extreme FC and he shared with nyasabigbullets.com what it has been like to establish himself in Kalisto Pasuwa's starting XI.

"I think the experience has been good and we have a good team," he is quoted as saying. "I haven't struggled to get into the starting XI and I am happy with how things have worked for me since my arrival in February.

"I have had a good time here because I have adapted well to the system as I pushed so hard to be part of this team. I am very happy with my contribution. I must thank the coaches and everyone for showing faith in me and I am looking forward to more from myself and my teammates."

On his ambitions with his new team, he is quoted as saying: "I am playing for Bullets, a winning club, so as part of the squad we just need to keep on winning. That's my dream, and that's our dream as a team.

"Bullets are a big team that will offer me an opportunity to showcase my talent and see how it goes because it's every player's dream to go far with football and I feel like I am at the right club that will help to further my career."

The website analyses the defender's performance against Moyale on Saturday that he won 14 duels and completed more passes than any other defender.

He was also timely with his defensive display, keeping Raphael Phiri and Gastin Simkonda in the pockets to safeguard Bullets' passage to another well-deserved victory.

He is one of Pasuwa's trusted soldiers in the defence with his leadership inside the field of play and says he cannot wait to play in the CAF Champions League with the club.

"The team has ambitions; we have set goals that we need to achieve and the [CAF] Champions League is one of them. [As players] we [must] have the courage to go there and demonstrate that we are ready," he is quoted as saying.