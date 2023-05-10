Congo-Kinshasa: Floods and Landslides Kill Hundreds in DR Congo

8 May 2023
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Floods hit villages of the eastern Kalehe territory earlier this week, causing rivers to overflow. Villages were submerged, with landslides causing destruction.

Floods hit the southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo this week, killing some 400 and leaving villages submerged.

Heavy rainfall struck the south-eastern Kalehe territory on Thursday, causing rivers to overflow and creating landslides.

At least 401 people have so far died as a result of the floods, provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi told the Reuters news agency on Monday.

Flooding hampers search and rescue efforts

Authorities have launched search and rescue efforts to assist those affected by the floods. Thousands have been reported missing.

"Since Thursday we've been finding bodies every minute and we are burying them," Thomas Bakenga, the administrator of Kalehe territory, told the French AFP news agency.

The death toll could rise further as the search continues. The destruction the flooding caused has affected aid efforts. Two main roads were impassable.

Valet Chebujongo, one of the youth activists helping with the rescue efforts, told the Associated Press news agency that over 170 victims were buried in four mass graves.

Day of national mourning

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi declared Monday a day of national mourning. A team of ministers is scheduled to travel to the affected region to work out humanitarian aid.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres offered his condolences to the victims on Saturday.

"This is yet another illustration of accelerating climate change and its disastrous impact on countries that have done nothing to contribute to global warming," AFP quoted him as saying during a visit to Burundi.

The current rainy season is typical for Congo's South Kivu region. It is expected to last until the end of the month.

The flood-hit South Kivu in the broader Great Lakes region in eastern DRC is also only in partial government control, with several insurgent groups operating in the area for decades and with one militia, the M23, making considerable gains in the past 18 months or so.

rmt/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.