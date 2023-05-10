Kenya: 20 Firearms Surrendered to Police in Turkana

Nairobi — A cache of 20 illegal firearms were on Tuesday surrendered to authorities in Turkana County as the operation to flush out bandits in the restive North Rift region continues.

The National Police Service says the firearms were handed over to National Government Administration officers during the Public Baraza held at Kakong Trading Centre.

The meeting was led by Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai who was accompanied by the County Commissioner Jacob Ouma.

"The meeting was also attended by County and Sub-County Intelligence Committee members, Turkana Women Representative Cecilia Asinyen Ngetit, local MCAs and County employees," said the NPS.

Turkana is among the counties in the North that have suffered the brunt of banditry and cattle rustling.

In a separate incident, one serviceable illegal AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered in Tiaty East, Baringo County, and two suspects were arrested in connection to the recovery.

Authorities have revealed that the two suspects were among those sought after a robbery with violence incident that occurred on April 12, 2023, in the Kiserian area of Marigat Sub-County.

Ten days ago, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki hailed the ongoing security operation to liberate six counties in the North Rift Valley region from the grip of bandits and armed criminals as great success so far.

Kindiki said on April 29 that the multi-agency security team spearheading the operation has flushed out the bandits from the gorges, valleys, escarpments, and hills that they had turned into their hideouts.

He spoke when he visited the Joint National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Operation Maliza Uhalifu Command Centre at Chemolingot in Baringo County.

The Interior CS stated that the government is committed to getting rid of the bandits wreaking havoc in the North Rift adding that it will do whatever it takes to end the menace that has affected the region for decades.

"We will not relent in the war against banditry. We will deploy enough security officers, equipment, and skills to defeat these criminals. And our officers from the KDF and National Police Service are working as a team, driven by the sole goal of liberating our people from criminals," Kindiki said.

He commended the security officers in the front line for their dedication, diligence, and commitment in the ongoing operation.