South Africa: Notification to Exhume

press release

The East London based Crimes Against The State (CATS) of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks wishes to notify the public about exhumation of the body of the late Thola Mosala which is likely to take place in 21 days from the date of this publication.

The CATS as the process of speeding up the investigations on the death of Mosala who was detained on 31 August 1976 applied for the exhumation of the body. Mosala was the leader of the Sotho Minority Group and was a political activist strongly opposed to the independence of the Homeland. He is reported to have been incarcerated in Butterworth prison for 87 days before he died on 26 November 1976, allegedly from internal bleeding from a gastric ulcer.

The body will be exhumed at Menjini Location graveyard at Black Diamond in Matatiele.

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS)