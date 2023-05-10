Angola: Empretec Trains 2,000 Entrepreneurs in Agricultural Sector

Luanda — The national training programme (Empretec) trained, in four years, 2,000 national entrepreneurs in the sectors of agriculture and technology aimed at keeping the foundation of the projects sustainable.

With funding from the European Union, the programme has the support of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a body of the United Nations system.

In this training segment, the programme is training a new group of 25 entrepreneurs in matters of entrepreneurship, whose the seven-day training began Monday.

According to the national coordinator of "Train for Trade II", Adelino Muxito, the training is being run by national trainers already certified by UNCTAD, with the support of the European Union.

The training is expected to contribute to boosting the national economy, as part of the current economic diversification programme.