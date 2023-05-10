Angola: Cuando Cubango - Head of State to Attend Military Drills

Menongue — Angolan president João Lourenço is expected Tuesday in Menongue, south-east Cuando Cubango province, to attend military manoeuvres of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), the Presidency's Office announced Monday.

Angop learnt that during his 48-hour stay in the region, João Lourenço will witness the military exercise in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of FAA, on Tuesday 9.

The press note from the Secretariat of Press Office of Presidency of Republic mentions the involvement in drills of personnel and technical means of the three branches of the Armed Forces.

On Wednesday (10), the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces will hold a meeting to address the general situation of the FAA in various aspects, the source stated.

The Angolan Armed Forces comprises the three military branches. They are Army, Air Force and Navy.

Their structure dates back to 9 October 1991, the date on which they were founded. They are under the supervision of the Ministry of National Defence and Veterans of the Motherland.