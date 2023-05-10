Angola: MPs Evaluate Piim Works

8 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — Members of the 4th Specialised Work Commission of the National Assembly (AN) Monday praised the degree of physical and financial execution of the projects being implementation in the southern province of Cunene, with emphasis on the works of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

The Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) in Cunene covers 135 projects, of which 110 are the responsibility of the municipal administrations, 26 of the provincial government and five of central subordination.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the stocktaking meeting of the visit to Cunene, the coordinator of the parliamentary delegation, Gilberto Pereira, said that the contact allowed to understand not only the difficulties, but also the development of the various projects that will give greater dignity to the populations.

As for PIIM projects, we can say that the physical and financial degree is well balanced with the deadlines to be conveniently met, the MP stressed.

