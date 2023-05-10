Angola: Journalism Crucial for Democracy - Secretary of State

8 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Social Communication Nuno Caldas Albino Monday in Luanda stressed the role of journalism in protecting, promoting and guaranteeing human rights.

Nuno Caldas Albino made the statements during the opening of a training course on communication for decentralisation and participatory governance.

He stressed that this tool acts as an important instrument for achieving human, inclusive and sustainable development.

According to Nuno Caldas Albino, journalism plays a central role in the social process, as it enables democratic societies and defines the execution of public policies.

He underlined that carrying out the training promoted by the Support Project for Civil Society and Local Administration in Angola (PASCAL) will empower media professionals with knowledge that will allow them to address, with efficiency, the matters that concern the processes of decentralisation and participatory governance of the country.

"This is the trend we must follow, above all assuming a governance posture that is increasingly closer, interactive, inclusive and participatory", he underlined.

The training action promoted by PASCAL is funded by the European Union and aims to strengthen the knowledge and skills of Media professionals and digital influencers to make journalistic coverage of issues related to decentralization, participatory governance, gender equality and inclusion more effective.

