Angola: Belchior Forest Polygon With More Than One Million Trees

7 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — At least 1. 100 million trees, including eucalyptus, cedars, pines and others, have been planted between December 2022 to date, in the forest polygon of Belchior, in the commune of Chipeta, municipality of Catabola, central province of Bie.

The data were released by the general manager of the "Reform Reflorestamento" Firm, Duarte Gomes, on Sunday.

Duarte Gomes, who is in charge of the management of the forest polygon of Belchior, was speaking during the working visit of the Secretary of State for Forests, André Moda, carried out as part of the opening of the 2023 forestry campaign.

This project plans to reach by next December, 1.8 million plants, on an area of 1,500 hectares.

Over the next 15 years, the projection is to plant 100,000 hectares with different trees, in an investment of around 40 million dollars.

