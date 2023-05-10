Angola: Taag Launches New Modern Services Website

Luanda — Angola Airlines launched on Monday in Luanda a 24-hour self-service multi-dimensional website.

The move allows passengers to manage reservations, purchase tickets and check-in online in Portuguese, English, French and Spanish languages.

The platform is available at www.taag.com, and has navigation adaptable to Android and IOS mobile phones operating system.

Passengers can also check the destinations and connections, among other useful information.

The national flag carrier has a fleet of 21 aircrafts, including 14 domestic and 13 international destinations, with more than 50 destinations.