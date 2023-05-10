Angola: Former Cyclist Justiniano Araújo Dies

7 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Former cyclist Justiniano Araújo died Sunday in Luanda, his wife has told ANGOP, adding that the cause of the death is still unknown.

The source added that soon after training (cycling), in the central area of Kilamba, in Luanda, the athlete complained of malaise.

He was rushed to one of the hospital units, where he was declared dead.

In 2022, Justiniano Araújo was honoured by the Sacred Hope Foundation as one of the icons of Angolan cycling in the post-Independence period.

The former vice-president of the Angolan Cycling Federation (FACI) was a defeated candidate to the presidency of the same body by the current president, Cremilda Rangel.

Justiniano Araujo would have turned 57 years old.

