Angola: CPLP Members Marks Portuguese Language Day

Luanda — The Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) in Havana, Cuba, the day of the Portuguese language and communities with a set of political and cultural events organised by the group of ambassadors of the CPLP member states accredited in the Cuban capital.

This is expressed in a statement from the Angolan diplomatic representation.

The press note quoted the country's Ambassador to Cuba, Maria Cândida Teixeira, as saying that acting president of the CPLP said the community is now a geopolitical space of certain influence and importance in its international relations sustained by the secular ties of brotherhood that link people through the common language, which is now the cultural heritage of all.

The Angolan diplomat appealed to every Portuguese-speaking citizen to be a promoter of the language in international forums, making it a privileged institution for the production of knowledge, as a vehicle of choice for the dissemination of knowledge and a space for mobility at all levels.

Created on July 17, 1996, the CPLP is made up of Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, East Timor and São Tomé and Príncipe.