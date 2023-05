Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda won the African Women's Handball Super Cup on Sunday after defeating 1º de Agosto in the final by 29-26 , in an event disputed in Cairo, Egypt.

To reach the final, Petro de Luanda beat Tunisia 's Moknine 30-14,while 1º de Agosto defeated Congo' s DGSP 33-27.

In 2022, Petro de Luanda beat Cameroon TKC in the final, by default.

After the Super Cup, the two Angolan teams clash again on Tuesday in Cairo, for the Cup Winners' Cup.