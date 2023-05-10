Kenya: 'Vibes and Victory,' - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Big Plan At Kip Keino Classic

Nairobi — World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she is not in Kenya just for the vibes but also to excel at this Saturday's Kip Keino Classic and run fast times.

The 37-year-old Jamaican said she is still hungry for more glory despite amassing tens of titles since debuting in athletics at the primary school level.

"I think what keeps me going is that I believe I can still run faster than I did last year or the year before. I am working hard towards that. Running faster is not something you talk about; it is something you work for. It's execution...showing up in the right frame of mind. That is a goal of mine...I mean, last year was fantastic so the key is just to build on that experience," Fraser-Pryce said.

She added: "I am feeling good...I am feeling 21 but you know no two years are the same. So, you continue working hard in training believing that the mistakes you're working on will pay off."

'Mommy rocket', as she is popularly known, arrived in Kenya on Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after she was crowned the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year at a gala held in Paris, France.

The triple Olympic champion clocked a world lead of 10.67 on her way to victory at the third edition of Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, last year.

The ever-green, ever-smiling Jamaican expressed her delight at another trip to Kenya, noting that she's raring for another show-stopping performance.

"Fast times are good...it is what keeps the sport going and fans entertained. Last year, I opened my season with a fast time so it is not unique for athletes to open with fast times. It grows the game...I think you know when you are going to compete and that you have to show up and this is what grows the women's game," Fraser-Pryce said.

She added that she is eager to experience the warm Kenyan reception she received last year.

"Come meet me at the stadium...it's going to be a great day and I am looking forward to seeing you all," she said.