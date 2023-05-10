Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Says ConCourt Ruling 'A Political Judgement'

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has rejected the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss his application to nullify the recently gazetted Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report labelling it a 'political judgement.'

Mwonzora was seeking to have the ConCourt set aside the delimitation report gazetted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 20 February 2023; and order ZEC to redo the exercise.

He was also seeking a consequential relief to have the ConCourt postpone the general election by interdicting Mnangagwa from making the election proclamation, pending ZEC's submission of a new and acceptable delimitation report.

Addressing journalists after the ruling Mwonzora called the decision a "political judgement".

"The Constitutional Court has dismissed our application and their argument is that they do not have jurisdiction, in other words, they are saying they don't have the power to hear the case. In our respectful view, the Constitutional Court has made a political judgement," Mwonzora said.

The opposition leader said the decision was a recipe for disaster for Zimbabwe, as it undermines the country's reputation as a constitutional democracy and reiterated his party's commitment to fighting for democracy and free and fair elections.

"We want free and fair elections in Zimbabwe and there can never be free and fair elections where the delimitation report is so fundamentally flawed. This is a recipe for disaster for our country, it makes our country a laughing stock, it makes our country's reputation as a constitutional democracy go up in the winds," he said.

Mwonzora added that the matter is not over yet and that his party will continue to fight for democracy in Zimbabwe.

"We do not accept that judgment but we have received legal advice and the matter is not stopping here and we are going to continue with our struggle for democracy. We are fortified that we are right and we are not going to give up," he said.

Without giving a clue on the next step, Mwonzora said his party will announce its next course of action in two days.

"In two days', time, the nation will know what course of action we are going to take," Mwonzora said.

The decision by the Constitutional Court is likely to exacerbate the already tense political situation in Zimbabwe, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of trying to rig the upcoming elections.

The MDC has been calling for electoral reforms, including the review of the delimitation report, which it says is biased in favor of the ruling party.