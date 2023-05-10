Mozambique: 31% of Potential Voters Registered in 17 Days

10 May 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

The National Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday that 3.1 million voters have registered in the first 17 days of voter registration, which corresponds to 31.33% of the 9.9 million potential voters to be registered. https://bit.ly/STAE-17-dias

The table above shows Gaza with the highest registration rate (45%) and Niassa with the lowest (22%). After Gaza comes Cabo Delgado (40%), Manica (38%), Inhambane (34%), Maputo City (32%) and Maputo Province (31%). The remaining provinces are with percentages below 30 percent.

The chart above shows daily registration, from day 1 (20 April) through day 17 (Saturday 6 May). Numbers rose to a peak of over 212,000 on 26 April and fell slightly to 163,407 on Saturday.

