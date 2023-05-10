South Africa: Fourth Accused in R15 Million Eskom Fraud Case Out On Bail of R100,000

analysis

Portuguese national Maria Cantelo appeared in court recently, becoming the fourth accused in the case of defrauding Eskom of nearly R15m. A fifth suspect is still at large.

Maria Cantelo (53) who is accused of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R14.7-million, appeared briefly before the Hendrina Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, May 5.

She was released on R100,000 bail with restrictions, including handing over her passport and not leaving Mpumalanga without informing the investigating officer.

The other accused in this matter are Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, a senior buyer employed by Eskom at the Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga; and the ailing 71-year-old Rabela Sarah Jones and her son Godfrey Jason Jones (46).

Nkosi and Godfrey Jones were released on R100,000 bail each while Rabela Jones was released on bail of R30,000.

The allegations against Cantelo, according to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, are that she conducted shady procurement dealings on behalf of Angel Frost Investments to provide pumps to Eskom.

"Nkosi misled the Eskom finance department to approve an upfront payment of R14.7-million to the company while, in fact, it was false. The company was paid upfront but did not deliver the pumps," Sekgotodi said.

A fifth suspect is on the run. Cantelo will join her co-accused when they return to the court on 5 June.

Other alleged criminality at Eskom

