Namibia: Otjiwarongo Launches N$500m Waste Reclamation Projects

The Otjiwarongo municipality has embarked on waste and water reclamation projects worth N$500 million.

The town is currently looking for a consultant to undertake feasibility studies for the two projects.

Municipality spokesperson Adel Shilongo says the main objective is to build dedicated reclamation plants through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

"The projects were initiated in 2021, and we have added the waste-to-energy element to the project scope, which will stimulate a circular economy with our town selected for Namibia's first biomass industrial park," she says.

Shilongo says the projects' preparation will be funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) with approximately N$22 million, while construction costs are set to be around N$500 million.

"The municipality is fortunate to have obtained a grant from the AfDB to aid project preparation. The partner the municipality will eventually enter into a concession agreement with will bear the costs of the construction, following the PPP model agreed upon," she says.

According to Shilongo, the projects' preparation is expected to take approximately 18 to 20 months, while construction is expected to take about two years.

The call for expressions of interest is open until 12 May, and the municipality aims to recruit a consultancy firm to assist with project development.

Over the 18-month period, the selected consultancy will be responsible for assessing the feasibility of the projects, preparing tender documents and providing consultancy services during the tender process.

"This would involve examining whether the projects are desirable, viable and feasible investments. As such a decision is likely to have long-term implications from the choice of procurement option and specifically includes the feasibility analysis.

"The consultant will also review the production specifications, PPP structuring, financial structuring, calls for qualifications, calls for proposals, the drafting of PPP agreements, off-taker agreements, the project implementation schedule and transaction process management," says a statement from the AfDB, which is also supporting the Otjiwarongo municipality in the recruitment process.

The consultant will also prepare the documents for the environmental and social impact assessment with a detailed environmental and social management plan, a resettlement action plan, a livelihood restoration plan, a stakeholder engagement plan, a grievance redress mechanism, and will ensure that Namibia's environmental management licences for effluent and solid waste reclamation at Otjiwarongo are obtained.

Shilongo says the aim is to reduce soil and water pollution at the town, which has about 40 000 residents.

"The motivating factor for the projects is to have improved service delivery to the residents of Otjiwarongo, and to have secured water supply and a reduced carbon footprint ...

"In addition to this, we have shifted our view of waste being a nuisance and have embraced its potential for energy generation.

With the looming energy crisis, Otjiwarongo would like to position itself as a sustainable town with international solutions to solve our local challenges," she says.