Namibia Takes Part in Annual Investment Meeting

Namibia takes part in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this week, as part of its strategy to attract investment and diversify its economy.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has coordinated the country's participation, which includes two business forums and a country presentation with a focus on the energy and agriculture sectors.

NIPDB spokesperson, Catherine Shipushu said Namibia's focus at the meeting, which runs from Monday to Thursday, is on the energy and agriculture sectors.

"As an emerging market that is competing for investment dollars with other countries in Africa and beyond, it is imperative for Namibia to maintain a continuous persistent presence, particularly at investment focused events in order to create awareness of the country's vast investment potential," Shipushu said.

She said the country's recent significant oil and gas discoveries, its position as the second-largest producer of uranium, and its potential for clean hydrogen production, biomass, wind, and solar energy make it an attractive destination for investment in the energy sector.

Additionally, as the only African country that exports beef to China, the European Union, and the United States, Namibia offers investment opportunities in agriculture.

The NIPDB, with support from FNB Namibia, will also support five micro, small and medium enterprises with high growth potential to participate in the event and form partnerships that can help their businesses access new markets and grow.