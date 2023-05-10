Rwanda: Georgian Club FC Gagra Makes Offer for Arthur Gitego

10 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Striker Arthur Gitego could be playing his last season at Rwanda Premier League club Marines FC, with clubs, local and foreign, already chasing his signature ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Times Sport has established.

Gitego has been in superb form for the Rubavu-based club during the 2022/23 season, scoring nine league goals which had a huge impact in the club's efforts to avoid relegation.

His exploits have caught the attention of Georgian top flight side FC Gagra who are keen to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Times Sport understands that the Tbilisi-based club has already tabled an initial offer to Marines FC for the fast-rising striker.

The club is keen to sign the player on an 18-month deal but there will be no transfer fee. Marines are, however, entitled to a future onward transfer fee of 10 percent.

Founded in 2004, FC Gagra finished 9th in the Erovnuli Liga during the 2021/22 season and they are the only team to have won the National Cup when they were in the second league.

They are currently 7th on the league table with 10 points from 12 games.

