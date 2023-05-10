Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Backtracks on 'Secret' Health Sector Procurement Bid

10 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOVERNMENT has nullified a controversial decree through a Statutory Instrument (SI) stating that procurement in construction, medicines and drugs will not be publicly disclosed following an uproar.

The SI under which special procurements in the public interest in the health sector would not be publicised was slammed by civil society organisations and critics who described it as counterproductive and a move to cover up rampant corruption.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said the SI is a nullity and should be disregarded.

