South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Rise in Mpumalanga Water Levels

press release

Mpumalanga water levels in a healthy state but water users urged to save water

The rain experienced in some parts of the country has had a positive impact on water levels in most listed dams and catchment areas in the Mpumalanga Province.

According to the latest Department of Water and Sanitation weekly state of reservoirs report of 08 May 2023, the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province increased from 98.5% to 98.8%. In the Water Management Areas (WMA), the Olifants WMA increased from 89.5% to 89.9% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA increased from 99.6% to 99.7%.

In terms of water levels in the districts, Ehlanzeni recorded an increase from 100.4% to 100.6%, Gert Sibande dropped from 98.5% to 98.4% and Nkangala increased from 96.9% to 97.7%.

In Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld, all the listed dams recorded improvements in water volumes except for Da Gama Dam which remained unchanged at 100.3%. All the listed dams that recorded increases in water levels are above 100% except for the Ohrigstad Dam that is hovering above 98%.

On the improvement side, Blyderivierpoort Dam increased from 100.6% to 100.8%, Buffelskloof from 100.3% to 100.6%, Driekoppies from 100.8% to 100.9%, Longmere from 100.7% to 101.3%, Klipkopjes from 99.6% to 100.6%, Witklip from 100.4% to 100.8%, Primkop from 100.0% to 100.4%, Kwena from 100.4% to 100.6%, Inyaka from 100.2% to 100.5% and Ohrigstad from 97.5% to 98.6%.

The Gert Sibande District recorded mixed results, with some listed dams recording improvements and some declining in water levels. This is in line with the overall drop in water volumes in the district. On the positive and improvement side, Nooitgedacht Dam increased from 97.7% to 98.1%, Vygeboom from 100.7% to 100.8%, Morgenstond from 100.0% to 100.1% and Heyshope from 100.5% to 100.8%.

On the decline mode, Grootdraai Dam dropped from 97.1% to 96.8%, Jericho from 93.5% to 92.9% and Westoe from 91.0% to 89.6%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded improvements in water volumes with Witbank Dam increasing from 99.7% to 100.6%, Middelburg Dam from 97.1% to 98.7%, Loskop Dam from 100.1% to 100.7%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam increasing from89.8% to 90.8%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges the public to continue using the available water wisely and sparingly despite water levels looking favourable and satisfying at present, taking into consideration that South Africa is a water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute.

DWS further encourages the public to be extra cautious during rainy days and put their lives first and avoid trying to cross raging rivers and flooded roads and bridges.