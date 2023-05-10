Rwanda: EU Condoles With Rwanda Over Victims of Flood Disasters

The ambassador of the European Union in Rwanda, Belén Calvo Uyarra, sympathised with families of 131 people who lost their lives due to floods and landslides that hit Western, Northern and Southern Provinces last week.

She gave the condolence message on May 9, during the celebration of Europe Day held at the Belgian residence in Rwanda, which brought together different diplomatic corps, Minister of foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, members of civil society, the private sector, among others.

Europe Day is observed in celebration of peace and unity, marked by the occasion of commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Schuman Treaty that birthed the European Union.

The flood and landslide-induced disasters which occurred on May 2 and May 3, claimed 131 lives, and displaced 1,021 families, destroyed and damaged 6,206 houses, among other infrastructure such as roads, hydropower plants, factories.

"We sympathise with the families who have lost their loved ones and the EU is ready to support as it has done in the past," Amb. Uyarra said.

She added that even now the EU is putting its efforts into environmental protection and technology for the future generations, and fighting for peace around the world, despite the war that has been going on for more than a year in Ukraine.

Uyarra said that the celebration of Europe Day is an opportunity to celebrate cooperation with Rwanda in various sectors including climate change, environmental protection, peace and security and counter-terrorism.

She also noted that investments and trade have increased and European investors will continue to participate in programs aimed at driving the development of Rwanda.

In line with the celebrations, there is an expected EU-Rwanda Business Forum slated for next month, that will further trade and investment cooperation between the two parties.

Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, said that the achievements of the EU, celebrated on this day, give confidence that the problems facing the people of the world can be solved.

He praised the leadership of the EU in terms of security and peace operations, especially its cooperation with Rwanda in Mozambique and said that in general it continues to expand through political dialogue and programs aimed at development.

"We hope that our partnership will continue to take root in the years to come," he said.

He said that the EU is the second largest partner and source of significant investment in Rwanda and accounts for 12 percent of all trade.

It is expected that between 2021 and 2024, the EU will have given Rwanda Ꞓ260 million of funding, used in the education sector, youth capacity building, and in the governance and justice sector.