Rwanda: Ntuzazima' - a Book That Chronicles Love, Courage During the Genocide Against the Tutsi

Hilarie Mukamazimpaka, a survivor of the Genocide against the Tutsi, launched her book 'Ntuzazima' on May 8 at the Kigali Genocide memorial site. The event was attended by government officials, members of the Genocide Survivors' Association (GAERG), among others.

The book offers a unique perspective on the genocide, focusing not only on the tragedy but also on the resilience and strength of the survivors.

Ntuzazima, which translates to 'You Will Never Fade Away,' tells the story of Mukamazimpaka's late husband, Aaron Rudahunga, who was killed on May 8 in Nyanza, former Butare in 1994.

The book captures his loving nature, unwavering courage, and profound impact he had on the lives of those around him, as well as the impact of the genocide on her family and her current life, which she describes as better and more promising.

During a panel discussion at the book launch, Mukamazimpaka spoke about the incredible qualities that made Rudahunga the epitome of a good man, taking the audience back in time.

She emphasized the importance of healing and reconciliation, encouraging fellow survivors to find strength in their shared experiences. She also stressed the need for continued efforts in education and advocacy to prevent such atrocities from happening again.

Mukamazimpaka is a mother of one, a lawyer, and a member of the Rwanda Association Bar (RBA) since 2016. She was rescued by Inkotanyi on July 9, 1994, after spending a couple of days hiding at a place called Ruli, formerly Kigali Ngali, since April 21, 1994.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She pursued law at the University of Rwanda in Huye and worked as an Executive Secretary at AVEGA (An association formed to help widows, orphans and others who lost family members during the Genocide) before furthering her studies in genocide prevention, international economics, and business law at masters level at the same campus.

Mukamazimpaka hopes that the book will contribute to preserving the memory of the genocide and educating future generations about its long-lasting impact, as Ntuzazima emphasizes the importance of remembrance and ensuring that the stories of the victims are never forgotten.

Esperance Nyirasafari, the Vice President of the Senate of Rwanda, praised Mukamazimpaka's work, insisting that preserving the memories of the genocide is a must for the sake of 'our beloved ones killed and for the brightest future of the country.'

The event shed light on the need for more published genocide books, especially survivors' testimonies. They made a commitment to publish more books on the atrocities, contributing to information accessible not only in Rwanda but across the globe.