Uganda: Engola Had 28 Bullets in His Body - Brother

Former State Minister for Labor Charles Okello Engola's body was found riddled with 28 bullets, his brother Sam Engola has revealed.

Sam Engola who is also the State Minister for Housing and a brother to the deceased said that he rushed to the scene in Kyanja where his brother had been shot dead by one of his bodyguards Private Wilson Sabiiti.

Sam Engola wondered what kind of motive Sabiiti had, after seeing the bullet-riddled body.

"Okello (Engola) had 28 bullets on his body, every part of him had a bullet wound, when you see the body you wonder what this man Sabiiti was up to," he said.

Sam Engola added that Sabiiti knew why he killed his brother but it is unfortunate that no one can ask him because he is also deceased.

He said his brother fought so many wars but it is shocking he was killed with all the protection he had on him.

"Okello had guards, he died with a pistol on him, a big gun all, they could not protect him. It makes me now understand that only God can protect," he added.