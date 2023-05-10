Kenya: Aviation Experts Converge in Nairobi for Continent-Wide Technical Meeting

Nairobi — Aviation experts from Africa are meeting in Nairobi for a four-day technical meeting that will review collaborations in the continent to enhance aviation safety in Africa.

The meeting is convened by Civil Air Navigations Services Organisation (CANSO), Africa Joint Operation and Safety Workshop, which is working closely with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Hosted by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the meeting which kicked off on Tuesday will seek ways of improving collaboration among partner States to strike better collaboration to address issues that have regional and global bearing to aviation safety and security.

Key among the discussions is the Free Routing otherwise referred to as Preferred Routing Airspace initiative.

For a global effectiveness, the Africa initiative has reached out to ICAO for a collaborative approach on cybersecurity awareness and risk assessment.

Speaking during the opening of the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Kipchumba Murkomen, said that the government has placed high priority to aviation security in Kenya.

He reiterated that the Government of Kenya has set structures to ensure aviation data protection through enhanced cyber security measures is prioritized.

The Cabinet Secretary applauded CANSO for its deliberate effort in ensuring the conglomeration of aviation stakeholders for growth in Aviation security regionally and globally.

Harmonized operational standards

While addressing the meeting, the KCAA Director General, Emile Arao, said that harmonization of operational standards and procedures is key to improving the safety and operational efficiency in provision of air navigation services.

He emphasized the importance of hosting these expert engagements stating that the confluence of aviation minds is important in ensuring the growth of the Aviation sector especially on matters security.

Kenya is keen on positioning itself at the centre of the global aviation agenda especially on aviation safety.

The Nairobi meeting envisages key outcomes that include starting the journey of aligning activities with the Complete Air Transsport Sytems (CATS); and entrenching the promotion of safety by helping the members implement functional Just Culture and FatigueRisk Management, among other outcomes.

The four-day technical meeting brings together participants from the Africa continent with a goal of improving the Aviation safety in the continent and the rest of the world.

Hamza Johari, CANSO Africa Executive Committee Chairperson, who is also Tanzania's Civil Aviation Authority Director General, addressed the forum.