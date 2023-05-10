Kenya: Energy Ministry to Build Cow Dung Biogas Plants in 20 Counties

10 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Ministry of Energy is looking to build domestic masonry biogas plants using cow dung in 20 counties.

In a tender document, the Ministry has invited bidders for the construction, testing, and commissioning of the projects.

They will be built in devolved units such as Nyamira, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, Homabay, Kakamega, Tharaka Nithi, Narok, and Nandi.

Others include Migori, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Bomet, and Bungoma, among others.

"The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, State Department for Energy invites sealed tenders from eligible candidates for Construction, Testing and Commissioning of 10m3 Domestic masonry biogas plants, using cow dung as the feedstock," the Ministry announces in a tender document seen by Capital Business.

"The works will be carried out in fourteen (14) lots," it added.

The digesters will be plastered inside and out to prevent water and gas leakages, according to the tender document.

"In the slab covering the dip end of the expansion chamber provide for an inspection hole not more than 150mm diameter," it added.

"In the mixing chamber allow for trapping of sediments(stones)," it said.

"Exposed part of the gas pipe should be protected from damage from animals and passers-by."

Interested bidders will be required to deposit a tender security of Sh100,000.

"Completed tenders must be delivered to the address below on or before 24th May, 2023 at 10.00 A.M. Electronic Tenders will not be permitted," it added.

"Tenders will be opened immediately after the deadline date and time specified above or any dead line date and time specified later."

