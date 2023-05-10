Kenya: Court Orders Mackenzie Detained for 30 Days in Shakahola Probe

Mombasa — The High Court has allowed police to continue detaining controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie for a month so as to complete investigations in his alleged cult activities.

Mackenzie will remain in custody alongside his wife and 16 other people arrested in the ongoing investigations on over 100 deaths of people believed to have starved in Shakahola forest.

By Tuesday, 133 bodies had been exhumed from the dense forest even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki warned of more bodies buried there.