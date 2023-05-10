Kenya: KCB Youngster Chemutai Excited to Board a Plane for First Time in Her Life

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ladies volleyball team player Pauline Chemutai says she can't wait to board a plane for the first time in her life as she travels with the bankers for this weekend's Africa Club Cup Championships in Tunisia.

The Kwathanze Girls Secondary School alumnus is part of the 18-lady team that will do duty for the African champions in North Africa.

She described the chance as a golden one that she will grab with both hands.

"I am so excited because this is the first time in my life that I will be boarding a plane. I finished Form Four last year and here I am in the team that is going to defend the continental title. I can't wait to make my debut at the competition," Chemutai said.

She added that the Africa Club Championships is an apt opportunity for her to showcase her skills on a bigger stage, possibly leading to a professional contract.

"I want to go there and do well...give my best to ensure we come back home with the title. It is a long shot...something that could take place in the next five or 10 years considering I am still new to the topflight. Then again, I know that there will be many people watching the games and if I play well, someone may just notice," she explained.

Scouted at the secondary school games, Chemutai is one of the new faces at the bankers' den.

She said the upgrade to the top level has been a different gravy for her albeit she admits there will be some dull days in the office.

"Of course, it is a different level compared to the schools' level. However, I wouldn't say I have struggled a lot because I have my teammates who have been helping me. I was also attracted to the fact that KCB has two of the best coaches in the country, which is integral to my growth as a young player," Chemutai said.

KCB will be looking to defend their Africa Club Cup Championships crown, which they won last year after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Al Ahly of Egypt in a thrilling final in Kebili, Tunisia.

The continental championships serve off on Saturday until May 26.