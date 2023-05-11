Tanzania: National Electoral Commission Names Appoints 3 Special Seat Councilors

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has approved three councilors from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM to fill vacancies in three councils in Tanzania Mainland.

A statement issued by NEC's Director of Elections, Ramadhani Kailima on Tuesday, the councilors were appointed during the commission meeting held on May 8, this year.

In the statement, the Commission's czar mentioned names of the new councilors as Sina Nyanga (Lindi), Mary Kombe (Morogoro) and Mashavu Barakabitse (Kigoma Ujiji).

Trio fills the vacuum left by three Special Councilors who passed away.

The Director said the appointment was made after NEC received a letter from the Minister in charge of Local Government informing about the vacant positions in the said councils in the mainland.