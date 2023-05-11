Tanzania: National Electoral Commission Names Appoints 3 Special Seat Councilors

9 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has approved three councilors from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM to fill vacancies in three councils in Tanzania Mainland.

A statement issued by NEC's Director of Elections, Ramadhani Kailima on Tuesday, the councilors were appointed during the commission meeting held on May 8, this year.

In the statement, the Commission's czar mentioned names of the new councilors as Sina Nyanga (Lindi), Mary Kombe (Morogoro) and Mashavu Barakabitse (Kigoma Ujiji).

Trio fills the vacuum left by three Special Councilors who passed away.

The Director said the appointment was made after NEC received a letter from the Minister in charge of Local Government informing about the vacant positions in the said councils in the mainland.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.