Tanzania: Facebook Most Perused Network in Tanzania

9 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has disclosed that Facebook is the most leading social network used by citizens in the country.

According to the Regulator's Q1 report (January-March, 2023), Facebook used more bandwidth in terms of Gigabytes (GB).

During the period, according to the TCRA dossier, Tanzanians used a total of 48.99 million GBs browsing through Facebook.

In Tanzania, according to the report, Facebook trailed other networks including YouTube (35.96GB).

On YouTube, the report says: "Video streaming services have increased consumption of bandwidth than other services."

Other leading social networks are WhatsApp followed by TikTok and Instagram.

The regulator pointed out that an increase in the number of internet users in the country is a catalyst for the growth of the digital economy where users benefit from the opportunities of improving their lives through the internet.

