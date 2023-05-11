South Africa: Fort Hare Five Plotted More Murders

The five men arrested for a string of murders at Fort Hare University were also planning more killings in the institution.

State prosecutors say the accused have so far successfully killed the university's fleet manager Petrus Roets, the principal's first bodyguard, Mboneni Vesele, and the principal's second bodyguard, two weeks ago.

During a bail application at Dimbaza Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the court heard that the first suspect, Bongani Peter, was caught with a list of people, their names and their photographs.

The state believes this was a hit list of future killings planned by the accused.

Releasing Peter on bail would put the lives of many people, including more employees of the university, in danger.

Peter's release would also put Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu in grave danger because it was Buhlungu's anti-corruption campaign that resulted in the former fleet officer being placed on suspension.

Previously, Professor Buhlungu said: "It's no secret that Mr Bongani Peter was the fleet officer at Fort Hare. He is on suspension for corruption and also being held for both murders. He worked for the university."

The main suspects in the case have links to the management of the vehicle fleet, fleet operators and official drivers in the university.

For instance; one of the accused is a former student representative council (SRC) member turned businessman who is a service provider to the university.

He has opened a vehicle service and maintenance shop near the university and is getting jobs from the university fleet officers.

The third suspect with links to the university's fleet department retired four years ago but was re-employed by Peter as a part-time driver for the vice-chancellor.

The other two are allegedly KwaZulu-Natal hitmen.

Between January and April 2023, there had been various attacks on members of the university staff, prompting the principal to contact President Cyril Ramaphosa for urgent intervention.