Tanzania: Mining Sector Contributes Over 400bn/ - in Economy

Tanzania collected a total of 409.66bn/- from the mining sector by the end of first half of 2022/23, equivalent to 85 percent of the projected 479.51bn/-.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the contribution of the lucrative sector into the economy has jumped to 7.2 per cent by 2021, up from 4.4 per cent recorded in 2017.

The Premier revealed this in Mwanza on Tuesday when he was officiating mineral exhibition week and the general meeting of Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (FEMATA).

"The amount of money has been derived from collections obtained through royalty sources, mining license fees, inspection fees, as well as mineral sales at markets and centers," he said.

He said that the government will continue to oversee contracts in the mining sector to contribute more to the country.