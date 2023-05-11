Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah's Two Course Buffet As Feli Nandi Collabo Gives a Taste of What's to Come

An air of anticipation is building among music revellers as multi award winning contemporary musician as Jah Prayzah is set to stage double album launches over the weekend.

Jah Prayzah will release Chiremerera and Maita baba in Harare and Bulawayo respectively with the first leg on Friday and second on Saturday.

'Wagwizi' as Jah Prayzah is affectionately known, recently released a collaboration with songstress Feli Nandi on a track titled sarungano which has attracted rave reviews.

The song which was taken off the album Chiremerera is an appetiser to what the muso will deliver on Friday.

The collaboration which is accompanied by visuals depicts a sorrowful love story prematurely ended by a jealousy master.

Chiremerera carries traditional music that has become a trademark sound for Jah Prayzah, one that ushered him into the spotlight.

Maita baba, probably Jah Prayzah's act of gratitude carries afro-fusion songs - a sound that has enabled him to break international ceiling.

Jah Prayzah says the decision to release two albums is to cater for his multitudes of fans.

"As you know we are launching two albums, one Afro and the traditional one. So I do not have any qualms with people because everything that you desire is catered for in the two albums.

"What I wish is for people to come in their numbers. On this day we do not want to hold a show but we want to create an experience that will have a long lasting effect on," he said.

For the Harare launch, Jah Prayzah has roped in a number of artistes to prop him up with Baba Harare, Feli Nandi and Victoria falls ensemble, Mokoomba.

South African musicians DJ Tira, Nomfundo Mo, ShaSha, Asaph, Ma9ine, Mzoe 7, Msiz'kay, Iyasa, DJ Nospa, DJ Mzoe and Babongile Skhonjwa, will be part of the Bulawayo lineup.

Meanwhile Dj Tira and Jah Prayzah are set to release their much anticipated song Tocheka on Friday.