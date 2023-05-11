Tanzania: President Re-Appoints Bisanda to Chair UNESCO Commission

9 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof Elifas Bisanda to chair the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) National Commission for a second term.

The Tanzania National Commission for UNESCO is the focal point in Tanzania for implementation of UNESCO programmes and activities.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Presidential Communications Ms Zuhura Yunus, the President also appointed Engineer Abdallah Mohammed Mkufunzi to chair the National Water Fund board.

The statement added that the appointment of the appointees was effective from May 5, 2023.

