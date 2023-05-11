Rwanda: Kagame, International Trade Centre Boss Discuss Trade, Investment

President Paul Kagame, on Tuesday, May 9, received Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), and her delegation for a discussion on trade, investment, and Africa's position in the changing face of global trade.

The ITC is a multilateral agency that has a joint mandate with the World Trade Organization and the United Nations through the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Today at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Pamela Coke-Hamilton @CokeHamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre @ITCnews and her delegation for a discussion on trade, investment, and Africa's position in the changing face of global trade. pic.twitter.com/ZRqcQI582D-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 9, 2023

One of the multilateral agency's flagship programmes called 'SheTrades' in Rwanda supports women in the business arena in terms of access to key knowledge, resources, and networks to grow and expand their entrepreneurial footprints.

It also supports policymakers on inclusive policy reforms and leverages public and private partnerships to amplify the impact of their work.

The multilateral agency entered Rwanda in 2021, through an agreement with the Private Sector Federation (PSF) Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs, in collaboration with the Rwandan Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM).

SheTrades is operational in 38 countries across the globe, enabling over $380 million in business and investment opportunities for women-led businesses since its inception in 2015.

Hamilton and her delegation also met with the leadership of TradeMark East Africa and some women entrepreneurs in the specialized cluster of PSF who benefited from the SheTrade programme.