Rwanda: Muhinda Confident Bugesera Can Avoid Relegation

Bugesera FC captain Brian Muhinda is optimistic that his side can get the needed results in their last two games and maintain their top flight status.

The Nyamata-based club is without a win in their past four matches and they are now 13th on the table with 30 points from 28 league games.

The club, whose season has been up and down, is currently not safe from relegation despite staying three points off the drop zone with two matches to go.

Eric Nshimiyimana's side will travel to the Umuganda Stadium to face Etincelles before wrapping up the league campaign with a home game against AS Kigali.

Muhinda insists he and his teammates cannot afford to slip any further and they will go all out in the remaining matches as they have their destiny in their own hands.

" The games against Etincelles and AS Kigali will be like 'do-or-die' for us," Muhinda told Times Sport.

"We need just one win in our remaining games then we have a chance to stay in the Premier League and we are ready to go all out and get good results."

Muhinda admits Bugesera has had a mixed season but he remains optimistic that every player at the team is doing all they can to improve their performance and end the season on a high.

"I can say the campaign has been good and difficult at the same time because now, no team is a push over," he added