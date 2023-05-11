Rwanda: Rubavu Tour Operators on Embracing Data for Sustainable Growth

In the breathtaking region of Rubavu, along the shores of Lake Kivu, a transformation is underway within the tourism industry. The town is setting its sights on a new horizon, harnessing the power of data-driven decision-making.

May 5 marked a milestone for Rubavu's tourism operators as Cenfri, a renowned data analytics and insights organization, in collaboration with the Rwanda ICT Chamber, launched a transformative learning session to equip them with a deep understanding of the power of data.

The initiative is a vital component of the Rwanda Economic Digitalisation Program, supported by the MasterCard Foundation and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation. By joining forces, these organizations are poised to revolutionise decision-making within the government and private sector, using existing data sets to drive innovation and enhance decision-making.

With guidance and training, the operators are preparing to embark on a journey towards sustainable growth, leveraging data to shape the future of Rubavu's tourism landscape.

For instance, after attending the workshop, Ghislaine Isimbi Uwase who represented Monsanto Hotel, noted that certain things she had previously thought associated with others actually applied to her as well, and could be beneficial to the hotel's endeavors.

Among these, she highlighted the importance of using online platforms in various ways, as they facilitate growth and enable communication with tourists from abroad.

"For instance," she said, "platforms like 'bookings.com' allow clients to share their reviews, which should be taken into consideration. It is crucial for us to make the most of these platforms to enhance our services."

During his presentation, Dr Edwin Byusa, the Capacity Building Lead for Rwanda's Economic Digitalisation Program, emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making and digital payments in daily business operations.

The program's research shared with tourism operators in Rubavu district aims to achieve several objectives, such as increasing productivity, restoring tourism revenue to pre-pandemic levels, and attracting visitors to the same level as before. Additionally, the program seeks to generate employment opportunities, develop MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), promote electronic payment systems, and enhance online presence and skills.

The high season for tourists in Rwanda is between mid-May and late August.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uwase commended the presented insights, emphasising the significance of customizing services and products according to the seasonal needs of customers.

She called for the implementation of more accessible modes of transportation, particularly water-based options, considering their proximity to Lake Kivu. She appealed for an increase in the number of boats to facilitate easier access for customers from Rusizi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) plays a crucial role as the primary public sector entity responsible for driving tourism development.

During the presentation, Joel Rudasingwa, Tourism Statistics Specialist at RDB, highlighted the existing gap in countries that had delayed border openings due to the impact of Covid-19. This delay affected the number of tourists visiting Rwanda, with those arriving by air recovering at a faster pace compared to those using road transportation. Consequently, this decline in visitor numbers led to a decrease in tourism revenues compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Rudasingwa reminded tourism operators in Rubavu about the importance of using a reporting system for hotel operators. This system, he said, would enable them to provide valuable information and be instrumental in making informed decisions. He emphasized that the collected data would assist RDB in advocating for the operators' needs.

Jean Claude Kubwimana, the Director of Business Development and Employment in Rubavu district, expressed gratitude to the session's organisers.

He emphasized the significance of such sessions, as they align with their vision for the growth and development of tourism and hospitality in the district.