Rwanda: Yankurije Aims High Ahead of 2023 Peace Marathon

Rwandan long-distance runner Martha Yankurije has said that she is looking forward to raising the country's flag high ahead of the highly-anticipated Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM) scheduled for June 11.

The 29-year-old athlete is one of the two Rwandans, and the only female marathoner, who won a gold medal in the half marathon race at the annual event, a performance that earned her a wild card to feature at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Yankurije, who has been undergoing intensive training during the past two months, now has her eyes fully focused on capturing a podium finish after failing to make it in the top three during the 2022 edition.

"I am working hard in training, there is good progress so far and I believe I am doing my best in preparations and I am confident everything is possible," she said in an interview.

Yankurije made her official debut in Athletics with Nyamasheke athletics club during the 2014 Kigali Half-Marathon where she made a breakthrough in a strong field of experienced rivals to finish fifth.

The following year, she made her debut in the annual Kigali International Peace Marathon, and put up yet another impressive show to finish seventh in women's half-marathon.

Her hard work has also taken her places as she travelled to her dream countries, including Japan, where she spent three weeks of intensive preparations prior to competing in the 2019 All-Africa Games in Morocco.

With one month to go, registration for the 2023 Peace Marathon is open for athletes in various categories including Run for Peace which is normally for the general public as well as half marathon (21.097km) and full marathon (42.195km) which is open for both male and female professional athletes.

While Briton Sir Mo Farah graced the KIPM 2022 edition, Times Sport understands that a list of world's star long distance runners has confirmed their participation.