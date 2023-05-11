Malawi: Chakwera Asks Poundstretcher CEO Aziz Tayub to Invest in Malawi

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera wound up his visit to the United Kingdom (UK) with a call to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Poundstretcher, Aziz Tayub, to consider investing in Malawi.

Poundstretcher is one of the world's leading chain store company. President Chakwera therefore felt having the company invest in Malawi would create opportunities to both Malawians and the investor himself.

Writing on his Facebook page, President Chakwera said the businessman and his associates pointed out potential areas of investment in line with the incumbent administration's agenda to revolutionise the agricultural sector through value addition and securing of new markets.

"I have granted him a positive response to start formalising the processes with relevant agencies and departments so that we fast track this promising opportunity," said the President.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has departed London for Lilongwe after a week-long tour of the UK.