Tanzania: Prime Minister Stresses Research to Boost Mining Sector

Mwanza — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Mining Commission to conduct detailed research on all potential minerals in the country and disseminate the findings timely to increase efficiency in the sector.

He further said the findings will also be useful to investors including small scale miners.

Mr Majaliwa said the contribution of the mining sector is promising noting that as of 2022/2023 financial year its contribution stands at 9.6 percent compared to 4.4 per cent recorded in 2020/2021.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive on Tuesday while opening the national miners' symposium and conference to mark the climax of the Mineral Exhibition Week organized by the Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (FEMATA).

The exhibition was part of the efforts to come up with solutions to challenge confronting the small miners in the country and turn the country into mineral business hub in Africa and the world at large.

He urged the Mining Commission to provide information on areas where the minerals are available, its quantity and market.

Elaborating, Majaliwa noted that the country is endowed with numerous precious minerals of which, if well exploited can improve the citizens' livelihoods and the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his speech, he highlighted how research is essential in making sound decisions especially in areas where the minerals are found to help small, medium and large scale miners in their investment plans.

"Mining sector is growing at high speed, ranked number three, led by the art and entertainment sector with the electricity sector ranking second, the government is committed to transform the entire mining production in order to make the sector the number one through accelerating local and foreign investment , it is possible" Mr Majaliwa pointed out.

He directed all regional commissioners to speed up issuance of licenses to all potential investors in the mining sector, especially for those who want to establish mining processing industries for minerals value addition.

On mineral refinery plants, Mr Majaliwa said that currently there are three industries based in Geita, Mwanza and Dodoma with capacity of refining 515 kilograms of minerals per day.

Majaliwa further directed all district and town councils in mineral rich areas to collaborate with stakeholders in the sector to prepare bylaws which will match with the Mining Act.

"Council directors should set up better systems for mining charges to address inconveniences encountered by small scale miners ...you should reduce multiple taxes and come up with new sources of income," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the government is proceeding with the efforts to create conducive environment in small scale mining. It has already started to review some of the regulations

"The aim of doing all these is to empower citizens especially small scale miners and various stakeholders to participate fully in mining economy", he said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Mining, Dr Steven Kiruswa commended FEMATA for organizing a mineral week exhibition, symposium and conference which are expected to transform the sector.

For his part, FEMATA President, Mr John Bina said the federation is creating an inclusive mining system in the country from which both men and women will secure different opportunities for the sustainable development of the country.