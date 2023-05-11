Kenya to Export 700,000 Cattles to Indonesia Yearly

Nairobi — Kenya will from this year begin to export 700, oo0 cattles to Indonesia as the Government seeks to diversify its export.

This comes after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria signed an agreement with the Indonesia Animal Production and Animal Health Director General Ir Nasrullah.

The first shipment will be on August this year.

"We discussed the opportunity for Kenya to access the 700,000 cattle per year import market in Indonesia," Kuria said on his Twitter handle.

"We agreed to hasten approval protocols that will enable the first shipment of 20,000 herds by August 2023," he added.

CS Kuria is on a visit to the South East Asian country, exploring business partnerships between Kenya and Indonesia.

The CS also met his Indonesian counterpart, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, for discussions ranging from trade and investment cooperation, economic growth, and strategies for sustainable development.

Kuria and Pandjaitan also discussed a possible preferential trade agreement between Kenya and Indonesia.

"Both ministers expressed their commitment to exploring the possibility of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Kenya and Indonesia," the statement said, adding that the ministers highlighted the potential for collaboration in the manufacturing sector, specifically in textile and apparel.

Kuria visited Indonesia on Monday to embark on a three-day visit to engage in bilateral ties.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore future trade and investment partnerships between Kenya and Indonesia in various sectors.

"This visit follows a significant milestone in the diplomatic ties between our two countries, as senior Indonesian Ministers visited Kenya in January 2023," stated the statement.

Kuria was accompanied by a high-level government delegation will engage their Indonesian counterparts, government officials, and industry leaders on ways of exploring future trade and investment opportunities in several sectors, among them edible oils.