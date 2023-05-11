Ethiopia Issues Mobile Money License to Safaricom M-Pesa

11 May 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Addis Abeba

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has today issued a mobile money service license to Safaricom M-Pesa Mobile Financial Service Plc, making it the first foreign investor in the industry to get licensed.

The issuance reflects NBE's ongoing objectives of "fostering financial innovation and inclusion in the Ethiopian market," NBE said.

Ethiopia's digital finance offerings include mobile banking, mobile wallet, internal banking and card banking, which the NBE said has "expanded rapidly"

In December last year, Ethiopian Parliament approved the amended National Payment System Proclamation, which allowed foreign companies to participate in payment system operations, "to facilitate their participation without the need to wait for revised the banking law," Central Bank Governor Mamo Mihretu said at the time.

Currently mobile money is exclusive to the state giant ethio telecom through its Telebirr service, which is currently in use by a number of local banks, and microfinance institutions. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.