Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - We Learn and We Will Be Back Better, Says Remmane After Algeria's Exit

11 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Algeria's head coach Arezki Remmane was visibly dejected after the hosts' journey at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended following a 3-0 defeat to Morocco in Constantine on Wednesday night.

Remmane says he takes full responsibility of the loss, noting that the players gave a good fight and did everything possible to battle for a respectable result, but things didn't go their way.

However, he says the players will take the tough lessons from the defeat in their stride, and it will work to see them improve individually and as a team in future.

"I am sorry to the public because we would have loved to make them happy with a good result and stay in the competition. We played the best we could and everyone did their part to get a good result, but fate did not allow us. I take whole responsibility for this result because the players gave their all," the coach said after the defeat.

He adds; "I am not someone who makes excuses for myself. This is a learning experience and we will take the lessons and move forward. If we can't learn from this, then it is impossible to improve."

The tactician has admitted that the Moroccans were more improved than them, compared to their last meeting in the final of the U17 Arab Cup where Algeria won on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Looking back at the match, the tactician says that conceding the first goal threw them off balance and they found it hard to bounce back.

"We started very well and were organized and Morocco scored at a time when we were controlling the game very well. We had some individual mistakes and at this level it is unforgivable. When you make a mistake, you pay for it. This is how football is. The players are young and they will learn. I will not question their desire and fighting spirit because they did their best," noted the tactician.

Remmane says he will not pick up the pieces from the defeat, do his own postmortem and work to improve the team further, even as they move to the next age bracket.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.