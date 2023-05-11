Africa: Dia Dedicates Victory and World Cup Qualification to Senegalese People

Coach Saliou Dia has dedicated the team's 5-0 victory against South Africa in the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the subsequent qualification to the FIFA World Cup to the people of Senegal.

The Teranga Cubs sealed a ticket to the World Cup after progressing to the quarter finals of the U17 AFCON.

"We are delighted with this victory. I congratulate the players for a job well done. I dedicate this qualification to the people of Senegal and everyone who has worked day and night to see us achieve this great victory," the tactician stated.

He added; "I also encourage the South African team despite this loss. They left a good impression in the tournament and they did the best they could. They posed a challenge for us but we were able to apply our game plan well and it worked."

With the World Cup ticket sealed, Senegal now shift their attention to the charge for a first ever U17 title.

"We are delighted to remain in the tournament and now we will work for the next target which is the title. We will prepare ourselves well for the semi-finals and we know it is going to be tougher because teams now know that we are a tough side. We need to continue remaining patient," the former Senegalese international said.

Meanwhile, the coach has also lavished praises on forward Amara Diouf, named man of the match for the third time in Senegal's four matches at the tournament.

Diouf's brace against South Africa saw him set a new tournament record of five goals, surpassing the four-goal mark set by Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in 2015.

"He is an excellent player and a gem in our team. We congratulate him for his achievements and hope that he keeps doing the same. He is a precious jewel that we must preserve as a team," said Dia.

Senegal now travels back to Constantine, where a semi-final date against either Nigeria or Burkina Faso awaits them.