Zimbabwe: Suspected Peddler Nabbed With Drugs Worth ZW$2,7 Million

A 50 year-old Harare man was recently nabbed after he was found with 410 ecstasy tablets stashed under his car seat.

Tonderai Musekiwa appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

He was also found in possession of 19 sachets of cocaine hidden in the fuel cap.

The cocaine recorded 18,1826 grams with an estimated street value of $1 800 000, while ecstasy tablets recorded 134,64277 grams valued at $902 000.

Musekiwa was denied bail after the state argued that available evidence shows that he is dealing with dangerous drugs.

He denied the allegations arguing that the drugs were planted in his car.

"The state was able to specify how the accused deals with the drugs...drugs are addictive and hard to let go once engaged. Drug peddling harms the public," said the magistrate in denying Musekiwa bail.

According to court papers, Musekiwa was arrested after detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, received information to the effect that he was supplying cocaine to residents in Harare using a blue mini cooper vehicle.

The court heard on April 3, detectives spotted the said motor vehicle parked along Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

They reportedly approached the motor vehicle and found Musekiwa seated on the driver's seat.

After introducing themselves, they conducted a body search but could not find anything.

Further searches were carried out in the vehicle, leading to the recovery and seizure of one big sachet containing 410 tablets and the cocaine.